Kuala Lumpur, 5 January 2026 — Maxim E-hailing Malaysia has concluded 2025 with achievements in compliance, safety, and community service, and outlined plans for 2026.

In 2025, Maxim achieved 100% driver licensing compliance, supported by verification and financial assistance for permits, formally recognised by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). This establishes a foundation for the company's next phase of operations.

"Our focus in 2025 was to build a strong and sustainable foundation," said Mohd Hazwan Musley, Director of Maxim Malaysia. "With compliance in place, we can focus on creating opportunities for drivers, reaching new communities, and improving services."

Maxim introduced safety features, including a "Women's Rate" option, upgraded in-app SOS functions, and the "Mesra OKU" feature for passengers with disabilities. The company launched the "Drive for Inclusion" program for drivers with special needs and offered mobility discounts.

Maxim engaged with communities through partnerships with local councils and the Road Transport Department (JPJ), conducting road safety campaigns and implementing over 50 CSR initiatives, including contributions to hospitals, orphanages, and underprivileged groups.

For 2026, Maxim plans to expand services in food and goods delivery, onboard new driver-partners, and extend its reach into rural and suburban areas to provide mobility access.

About Maxim

Launched in Malaysia in 2019, Maxim provides transport and delivery services across all states. Its platform includes the Maxim app for customers and the Taxsee Driver app for drivers, with millions of users across multiple app stores. Maxim's mission is to improve user experience, accessibility, and support mobility needs.

