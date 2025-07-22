These are Asian entrepreneurs from India, Greater China and Central Asia, many of whom are not only business moguls but also philanthropists whose contributions are having a significant impact on society.

The rapid transformation of Asia's wealth map has become a subject of worldwide attention, evidenced by the growing number of regional tycoons claiming spots on the Forbes list of the world's billionaires. These are Asian entrepreneurs from India, Greater China and Central Asia, many of whom are not only business moguls but also philanthropists whose contributions are having a significant impact on society.

Coming from a region with its own specific problems, ultrawealthy Asians engage in philanthropic activities that have two defining features. On the one hand, they make donations strategically and on a large scale, following the leadership example provided by Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft. Gates has been addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, problems that markets and governments have been unable to solve on their own. On the other hand, these Asian philanthropists concentrate on their own region, where they show greater flexibility and strategic focus than local governments in identifying areas that need financial and intellectual support.

If we were to look at the world's most populous country, India, then the name Azim Premji would stand out among other philanthropists. Premji has endowed his namesake foundation, established nearly 25 years ago, with over $29 billion in Wipro shares, solidifying his commitment to social impact. The foundation operates through field offices and teacher learning centers, directly training educators and rural childcare workers. Its programs have already reached over 8 million children, improving access and quality in primary education. Beyond grassroots work, the foundation also influences systemic change by advising on national curriculum development and education policy. In 2023-2024 alone, it distributed $109 million in grants to 940 organizations working in education, health and other related sectors.

While Premji is competing with other Indian philanthropists – among them Shiv Nadar (founder of HCL Technologies) and Mukesh Ambani (chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries) – to be seen as the country's most generous giver, the region of Central Asia offers a unique example of strategic philanthropy, represented by Alisher Usmanov.

In 2021, The Sunday Times named Usmanov the most generous participant in the 20-year history of its Giving List. In total, Usmanov's charitable donations have been estimated at nearly $7.3 billion and have reached more than 60 countries around the world. His international philanthropic efforts have consistently focused on supporting the arts, education and healthcare.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he defined his attitude to philanthropy as follows: "I always thought that one should do all that one can. It may happen that I won't leave any heritage at all, but I would prefer to do everything I can to make this world better myself and right now, rather than someone else doing it after me as I don't know whether he will do it better than me."

In recent years, Usmanov has invested heavily in charitable projects in Uzbekistan, supporting rural development, education and Muslim cultural initiatives, with a focus on addressing local issues within his region. He provided assistance to tens of thousands of families in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan who lost their homes in flooding caused by a dam bursting. He also made a significant contribution to the fight against the COVID pandemic, donating to support health workers, purchase vaccines, and build medical facilities for his fellow countrymen.

Turning to another densely populated region of Asia, we arrive in Greater China – specifically, Hong Kong. Li Ka-shing is one of the most influential business figures in the city, where he has built a vast empire across industries such as shipping, retail, telecommunications and real estate. He ranks among the world's top 10 philanthropists with lifetime donations exceeding $3.8 billion, primarily directed toward education and healthcare initiatives. Although he retired as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings in 2018, he continues to serve as a senior adviser, maintaining a guiding role in the companies he established. His philanthropic efforts, led by the Li Ka Shing Foundation, focus on education and medical research primarily in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Philanthropists donate in various ways. Some prefer non-cash donations, like Azim Premji, who gave shares of his company to his charity foundation. However, this approach requires more complex management due to volatility and conversion issues. Others, like Alisher Usmanov and Li Ka-shing, opt for cash, which is simpler, more transparent, and provides immediate funding that nonprofits can use for urgent needs or ongoing programs.

No matter which form their donations take, these three prominent philanthropists, along with many other Asian business leaders, are striving to prove that true leadership isn't just about wealth; it's about redefining what impactful leadership means, where a global-through-local approach fosters a more equitable world.

With their systematic donations to education, culture and other critical social causes, these philanthropists are creating powerful synergies where private giving amplifies state-driven development efforts. This strategic focus helps to build communities where inclusive growth and cultural resilience can thrive, reshaping the future of Asia.