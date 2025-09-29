Neerja Birla, Music Producer Rishi Rich and Taj Foods win big at Asian Achievers Awards in London The Awards received more than 500 nominations from across the UK and the ceremony reaffirmed the event's position as the most prestigious and respected South Asian Awards in the UK.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

(L-R) Rani Khaira, Professional of the Year winner Maulik Darji, Sachin Marya from Entrepreneur India and actor Nitin Ganatra.

Billionaires, celebrities, sports personalities and business leaders gathered in London on Friday (September 19, 2025) for the 23rd Asian Achievers Awards, the UK's most prominent and longstanding celebration of British Asian achievement across business and society.

Winners included Neerja Birla (billionaire founder and chairperson for the Aditya Birla Education Trust), Indhu Rubasingham MBE (artistic director of the National Theatre), Sunny Gill Singh (the first British South Asian referee in the Premier League) and Prof Selva Pankaj (Co-founder and CEO, Regent Global). For building Taj Foods into one of the most recognisable ethnic food brands in the UK, Jimal, Nishal and Devik Solanki also won, alongside Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami for his humanitarian work. Simon Arora won after a successful exit of the leading High Street brand B&M Stores, with Emb Hashmi winning for her diverse contribution to media and Maulik Darji for his leadership role in head and cancer treatments in the NHS.

Woman of the Year winner Neerja Birla with Sky News presenter Anila Dhami

There was a standing ovation for music producer Rishi Rich when he won a special award for his decades-long contribution to music as a pioneer of Asian-R&B fusion. Perhaps the most famous name in radio broadcasting in the UK for the last four decades, Ravi Sharma's win marked his 50 years in the industry.

Organiser of the event Pratik Dattani, Managing Director of EPG, said: "Britain faces political and economic headwinds from multiple sides, but South Asians have again showed their resilience and ability to contribute to building the nation. Our winners highlight the very best of how we contribute to Britain. But for the first time, several of our shortlist featured prolific entrepreneurs who have built their businesses in the UK but recently emigrated to Dubai. It highlights a risk to Brand Britain that policymakers need to urgently address."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a statement said: "British Asians are a driving force behind much of the social, cultural and economic innovation we see in Britain today. This is why it is wonderful so see so many British Asian change-makers being recognised tonight by the team at EPG, honouring the contribution they in particular have made to public life, community service, arts, culture, business, technology and beyond."

Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch echoed those sentiments, saying: "This event is a celebration of the contribution you make across every sector of society—from business and public service to science and the arts."

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey said: "What a pleasure it is to offer my congratulations to all the nominees at the 23rd annual Asian Achievers Awards. Your dedication and achievements serve as an inspiration to us all."

The event was organised by advisory firm EPG, supported by State Bank of India (UK), luxury interior decorators Hill House Interiors, charity Parkinson's UK, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, think tank Bridge India and others.

The evening was hosted by actor Nitin Ganatra OBE and Sky News presenter Anila Dhami, with Nileeka Bose, who did the choreography for Marvel's The Eternals film, hosting the red carpet. Performers included Indian-Canadian singer Raghav, stand-up comedian Eshaan Akbar, as well as Guiness record holder acrobat Klodi Dabkiewicz. Raghav is one of the most recognisable global Indian singers and sold over 1.4 million copies of his debut album 'Storyteller' which led to a MOBO Award, two UK Asian Music Awards, one Urban Music Award and four UK national top 10 singles.

Entrepreneur Asia, a media brand focussed on the Asian startup scene, was the sponsor for the event.

Full list of winners:

Achievement in Art and Culture: Indhu Rubasingham MBE

Business Person of the Year: Prof Selva Pankaj

Achievement in Community Service: Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami

Special Award for Contribution to Broadcasting: Ravi Sharma

Special Award for Contribution to Music: Rishi Rich

Entrepreneur of the Year: Jimal, Nishal and Devik Solanki

Lifetime Achievement Award: Simon Arora

Achievement in Media: Emb Hashmi

Professional of the Year: Maulik Darji

Sports Personality of the Year: Sunny Singh Gill

Woman of the Year: Neerja Birla
