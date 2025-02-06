The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, has recently hinted at major positive developments coming to the small Caribbean island in the near future.

The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, has recently hinted at major positive developments coming to the small Caribbean island in the near future. Building on 2024's success, he is hopeful Nevis can continue to chart a positive course forward, primarily through the attraction of significant foreign investment.

Writing in the Miami Herald, Brantley stated that his administration will be 'embarking on major projects in the coming years on a scale one may consider surprising' for such an island of just 36 sq. miles. He went on to highlight that these projects will be 'remembered for generations to come' complete with 'Nevisian spirit at their core'.

In a recent press conference, the Premier further stated that he is hopeful that there will be major announcements 'in short order', adding that Nevis has been 'working feverishly' to attract new investment and new projects.

The foundations for his ambitious plans were made especially clear in 2024, when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that Nevis' economic growth was well above that of the regional average. The Eastern Caribbean Bank (ECCB) forecasted that the island's economy would grow by 5.53% in 2024, well above the global growth average of 3.2%.

Nevis' Premier went on to explain in his recent Op-Ed that the island's 'bold ambitions for economic growth' must materialise in a sustainable manner, an important component of the island's long-term growth strategy.

A major theme of Brantley's argument was the strength of US/Nevis relations and in particular the East Coast state of Florida which is rich with Nevisian diaspora. The Premier has previously highlighted that he envisions direct flights to the island from major American routes including Miami.

Public/private partnerships will no doubt be crucial to Nevis' future success across a range of sectors including construction, finance, tourism and energy.

While recent developments have started to attract global attention, Nevisians rightfully want more, sentiment shared by the Premier.

Forbes recently noted that Nevis is on its way to becoming a 'regional hub of excellence', highlighting Brantley's 'forward-looking leadership' qualities.

Speaking with Forbes, Brantley again hinted at major upcoming developments in Nevis.

'Our economic progress has been strong in recent years, but I'm working towards a real game-changer for the island. Nevisians share this ambition, so my administration must deliver', he remarked.

Such rhetoric is already being warmly received by international investors, not only in the tourism sector but also in others.

As noted by Forbes, the island's finances are being managed prudently and have proved resilient to major external global shocks including the global pandemic.

Brantley emphasised that a 'sustained burst of investment' would create a large number of jobs while also helping local businesses. He added that such investment would wash back into vital public services including education and healthcare, enabling long term prosperity.

While Nevis' pristine beaches and tropical climate continue to attract international tourists, the island's leadership is working hard to ensure other key players recognise the potential of this unique piece of land.

While 2024 proved a major year of accomplishments for Nevis, 2025 looks set to be a real game changing year for the island's 13,000 or so citizens.

Nevisians remain hopeful that the island can maintain its positive momentum. International investors continue to take note.