"No Trade Targets for Now, We Are Building the Framework," Says Afghan Trade Minister Azizi His remarks came as India confirmed that air cargo routes between Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar have been activated, with flights expected soon.

By Rajat Mishra

Trade Minister

Afghanistan's Taliban Commerce Minister Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi has said that Kabul is not announcing any trade targets with India at this stage, stressing that the focus is on rebuilding the economic foundation and creating long-term investment partnerships, he told Entrepreneur India. Speaking during his maiden visit to New Delhi, Azizi told Entrepreneur India that the engagement is about structure and opportunity, not numbers.

"We are not putting any figures to trade right now. This visit is about strengthening economic cooperation and establishing frameworks for investment. Numbers can come later," Azizi said.

His remarks came as India confirmed that air cargo routes between Kabul–Delhi and Kabul–Amritsar have been activated, with flights expected soon. "Cargo flights will come very soon," Indian foreign ministry official Anand Prakash announced on Friday.

Azizi, who met Commerce Minister Jitin Prasada, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and top Indian business leaders, outlined expanding opportunities for economic collaboration.

Wooing Indian industry investors, Azizi said, "There are opportunities for investors and industrialists from India to invest in Afghanistan and vice versa." Talking about sectors he added, " Opportunities exist across mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health and energy sectors."

Seeking Reliable Trade Routes Beyond Pakistan

Amid repeated border closures with Pakistan, Kabul is pushing for alternative access routes through Iran and Central Asia.

"Trade cannot stop every time a border closes. Afghanistan needs reliable routes, and India can play a major role," Azizi said, urging India to help build scheduled shipping lines through the Indian-operated Chabahar Port and support dry port development in Nimroz province.

He also requested faster visas for Afghan traders and simplified cargo processing at Nhava Sheva port. "Afghanistan is offering preferential tariffs on machinery and raw materials, and we are planning a five-year tax rebate," Azizi added. "We have invited two energy companies that earlier left Afghanistan to restart their operations."

Pragmatic Diplomacy

Minister of State of Commerce, Jitin Prasad said that the talks reflected "a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade," while Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Afghanistan's development and humanitarian needs.

Azizi concluded that the visit marks the beginning of a renewed partnership: "Afghanistan and India have always had friendly ties. We want to rebuild economic bridges with trust, respect and long-term cooperation." Azizi said that Kabul is pushing ahead with structural economic reforms to support investors and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

"To support Afghan products and domestic industry, we are working on preferential tariffs, including for raw materials and machinery. We are also focusing on the development of the refugee community. While we recognise that other markets have tough competition, if you come to Afghanistan, the competition will be less, and you will receive support as we implement ongoing economic reforms," he said, urging Indian businesses to explore opportunities in sectors such as mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, and energy.

