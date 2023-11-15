Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OSX(https://www.osx.pro) has been confirmed for release in early December 2023 by a veteran team led by industry giant Jay Hao. OSX has already verified the integrity of the system and has secured a large number of trader organizations in Dubai, India, etc. Additionally, there will be an invitation seminar hosted by various Korean companies and VCs on November 23rd. Trader organizations in Korea and Japan are also expected to be completed soon.

OSX aims to create a system that is completely differentiated from existing exchanges and a unique sharing economy. In addition, the OSX token, which will be the core of OSX's exchange economy, is currently in the seed investment stage, and has decided to be listed on OSX with the launch of the exchange in early December, and will be simultaneously listed on several top-tier exchanges within the first to second quarters of next year are aiming for it. OSX is currently partnering with top tier exchanges and building friendly relationships with them.

OSX Founder and Chairman Jay Hao said:

'Whether you are placing your trust in people (CEXs) or technology (DEX's), clients are far more likely to do business with companies whose brand they trust - it's as simple as that. Trust will be a core differentiator for any sustainable DeFi or Exchange brand to win share and grow the market.

He also describes the vision of OSX as follows:

'My vision is simple – an Exchange that is 100% built on Trust. A sustainable brand, that offers real choice, real control and real rewards for being part of the OSX brand.. We want to go beyond offering market leading costs and service, we want clients to feel like they belong to

something, to share in its success – so we will be sharing 30% of our profits with clients… "

In addition, with the launch of OSX, Singapore- and Hong Kong-based StarkMeta(https://www.starkmeta.io) was selected as the first listed company and year-end launchpad listed company. StarkMeta is the first game development startup in the industry to apply Unreal Engine 5 and AI Web3 technology.

About the StarkMeta partnership, Jay Hao said:

"I truly believe that exchanges should share profits with their users and stakeholders. "Our partnership with Starkmeta will further strengthen our philosophy of wealth sharing and the essence of blockchain."

OSX Exchange Chairman Jay Hao

Jaian Cuttari, CEO of StarkMeta, said, "We are excited to provide new experiences to our users through this mutual strategic partnership between a next-generation exchange like OSX and a cutting-edge metaverse company like Starkmeta."

StarkMeta CEO Jaian Cuttari