The cruise industry is surging across Asia, poised to become the third-largest source market for cruise lines by 2022. Renowned names like Princess Cruises, Silversea, and Royal Caribbean have already established a strong foothold in the region. Complementing these global players, domestic cruise lines such as Cordelia Cruises in India and Resorts World Cruises (RWC) in Singapore are gaining traction, offering travelers an enticing array of local options. Adding to this momentum, Resorts World Cruises has made Dubai its home port in the Gulf, leveraging the city's status as a burgeoning luxury travel hub. RWC's 1,800-passenger cruise matches global standards in size and capacity while delivering unparalleled services, accommodations, and hospitality. Its newly proposed itineraries feature destinations like Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Doha—perfect gateways for travelers seeking to immerse themselves in historic sites, modern marvels, and scenic coastlines, blending adventure with indulgence.

Among the highlights is the Dubai-to-Sir Bani Yas Island voyage, offering a seamless mix of relaxation, entertainment, and sightseeing. As cruise tourism expands in the region, India's ports—such as Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, and Kochi—could emerge as key players. Imagine stepping off a cruise in Chennai, sipping authentic filter coffee, exploring Mahabalipuram, and then effortlessly transitioning back to work and leisure. Naresh Rawal, RWC's Senior Vice President of Sales for India and the Middle East, aptly notes, "With India's vast coastline, opportunities for exploration are always there." (NDTV)

RWC offers more than just a cruise; it's an experience. Exceptional hospitality, curated excursions, and unique itineraries await the adventurer and entrepreneur alike. For entrepreneurs, cruises present a distinct opportunity to recharge, spark innovative thinking, and explore new markets. The industry's integration with the MICE sector is particularly exciting. RWC's facilities cater to a range of corporate needs, from intimate brainstorming in the Vintage Room to large-scale events in venues like the Palm Court and Zodiac Theatre. These spaces are ideal for hosting boot camps, off-site retreats, and workshops focused on professional growth and leadership.

Even solo entrepreneurs will find cruising a revelation—a chance to strike the elusive work-life balance while enjoying relaxed networking opportunities. With co-working spaces, versatile dining options, and plenty of activities, RWC creates an inspiring environment for both work and leisure.

The onshore excursions are equally memorable. From the architectural wonder of the Blue Mosque to the glitz of Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, the experiences are as enriching as the cruise itself. Onboard, RWC spoils you with diverse dining and entertainment options. Indian travelers, in particular, will appreciate the wide selection of Indian and Jain cuisine—even samosas at breakfast! The ship's shopping arcade, "The Boutiques," offers luxury goods ranging from watches to perfumes, while nightlife options like the poolside DJ, silent disco, and midnight supper at Lido promise vibrant evenings.

The voyage to Sir Bani Yas Island is a highlight, bridging the elegance of the sea with the rugged charm of a desert island. Home to exotic wildlife such as gazelles, giraffes, and zebras, the island is a stunning testament to the harmony between nature and luxury. As the day winds down, retiring to your cabin offers a serene escape, with the gentle ripples of the water outside serving as a meditative reminder of endless possibilities—whether in business or leisure.

RWC redefines Asian hospitality with a modern, refreshing twist, promising an experience that's as enriching as it is memorable.