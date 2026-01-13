Institutions have co-financed 120 projects across Africa with US$1.5 billion over nearly five decades

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) has strengthened its partnership with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) during an official mission to Côte d'Ivoire led by OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

As part of the visit, senior leadership from both institutions met at AfDB headquarters in Abidjan for the AfDB–OPEC Fund Partnership Day. The discussions focused on cooperation priorities and coordination across development financing activities.

During bilateral meetings, President Alkhalifa and AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah signed an amendment to the existing Memorandum of Understanding. The amendment expands cooperation in public and private sector operations, co-financing, and knowledge exchange.

The OPEC Fund and the AfDB have partnered for nearly five decades and have jointly supported approximately 120 projects across energy, transport, agriculture, water, health, education, and financial sectors, with US$1.5 billion in co-financing.

The mission also included a site visit to the Atinkou Power Plant, a 390-megawatt combined-cycle gas facility co-financed with international development partners, including the AfDB. The project contributes to Côte d'Ivoire's electricity supply by replacing older generation capacity.

In addition, President Alkhalifa participated in a consultation between the Arab Coordination Group and the AfDB to discuss coordination among development partners and support for Africa's long-term growth.

"Africa remains central to the OPEC Fund's work. Our cooperation with the AfDB continues to focus on delivery, co-financing, and country-led development priorities," said Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund.

The OPEC Fund said it will continue to work with the AfDB to support development projects across Africa.