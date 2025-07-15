Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Orange Trail is more than a marketing agency. It serves as a crisis response unit for advertisers under siege. As ad platforms tighten compliance and unleash flawed automated policing, Rohaan Khan and his team provide stability, expert guidance, and actionable solutions for businesses navigating this chaos.

Rohaan, CEO and Founder of Orange Trail, was inspired to start his business due to the challenges posed by increasing advertising restrictions. Advertising restrictions and bans became an opportunity for companies promoting paid social and paid search ads, but they saw a lack of support and guidance around them. He met these challenges personally and realized there had to be a better way.

Orange Trail understood the true severity of how disruptive advertising bans and restrictions could be, and that's why they secured high-level partnerships with all major advertising platforms in order to provide a stable solution. The result? Advertisers now have the ability to opt for enterprise-level agency ad accounts from Orange Trail that come with no spending limits, lower risk of bans, and direct-line compliance support, allowing clients to advertise with stability and peace of mind.

A Team Backed by Experience

Orange Trail has a large team of international employees, including former platform representatives (ex-Meta/Google) and expert media-buying professionals. Together, they are adept at pinpointing the source of compliance issues during the client's advertisements. The brand also offers "24/5" customer support, providing clients with peace of mind throughout the week, knowing they can receive support within minutes through a dedicated Slack channel.

The agency is proving to be a one-stop shop for all major advertising platforms. This allows prospective clients to test all platforms when they opt for Orange Trail. The company also offers cashback on ad spending for specific platforms, such as Bing, Twitter, Reddit, and Pinterest, a unique incentive that many agencies cannot provide.

Personal Insights

Rohaan had previous advertising experience before founding Orange Trail. While campaigning for his prior sleep brand, which sold pillows, he realized the depth of the advertising problem and how "false positive" bans can derail online advertising campaigns, even when the client is at no fault. This underscored a significant pain point in the industry, and he highlighted a possible solution to the issue.

Rohaan's personal and professional philosophy is that people get paid in proportion to the level of problems they solve. The bigger the problem, the more money you can make. Although money is not his priority, he and his team have made a significant impact in the advertising world by partnering with some of the largest companies in the industry and serving over 1,000 clients since the founding of Orange Trail almost four years ago.

The Solution to Imperfect Algorithms

The advertising problem is that, across all platforms, the algorithms are still not 100% effective. False-positive bans still occur, and unfair restrictions are often imposed. A case in point is when Meta's AI system shut down thousands of accounts ahead of Black Friday in 2020. Rohaan Khan and his team aim to eliminate these costly issues by helping clients scale their ads without bans, thereby avoiding interruptions like the 2020 fiasco.

Orange Trail was founded to help scale digital advertisements through an entrepreneur's first-hand experience with the pain these issues can cause. Their proven system has helped thousands and is on a mission to stop random bans, flags, and restrictions throughout the digital world.