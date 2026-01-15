Prudential Selects Sir Douglas Flint as Next Chairman

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prudential has appointed Sir Douglas Flint as a non-executive director and chair designate, effective March and subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a statement.

Flint will also join Prudential's Nomination & Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee. He will succeed Shriti Vadera, who will retire as board chair after six years of service.

Flint spent more than two decades at HSBC, serving as Group Finance Director from 1995 to 2010 and Group Chair from 2010 to 2017. Since 2018, he has served as chair of Aberdeen Group and IP Group.

Jeremy Anderson, Senior Independent Director at Prudential, who led the search process, said Flint's experience across global financial institutions and Asia would support the company's next phase of development.

Chief Executive Officer Anil Wadhwani said Flint's knowledge of Asia would be valuable as Prudential continues to execute its growth strategy, and thanked Shriti Vadera for her leadership during her tenure.