Government-led initiatives such as Singapore's National Quantum-Safe Network Plus and India's National Quantum Mission will further fuel investments in quantum security.

Quantum security is set to become a leading strategic priority for enterprises across the Asia Pacific region by 2026. According to Forrester's newly released 2026 Asia Pacific Predictions, more than 90 percent of firms are expected to invest in post-quantum technologies as cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, particularly through "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks.

Government initiatives are expected to accelerate this shift. Singapore's National Quantum-Safe Network Plus and India's National Quantum Mission are driving momentum in building secure communication systems and quantum-resilient infrastructure. Enterprises will focus on migration planning and cryptographic inventory management to prepare for the post-quantum era.

Forrester's report highlights that economic, regulatory, and cultural differences across the region will shape technology strategies grounded in resilience, practicality, and cost efficiency. It predicts that half of the firms in the region will make sovereignty-driven decisions in choosing AI infrastructure, adopting "diverse cloud" strategies that balance Western and Chinese providers with local options.

However, the study warns that one-third of firms may waste resources on superficial IT product transformations aimed at meeting AI goals without genuine cultural or operational change. Meanwhile, the growth of Chinese electric vehicle markets is expected to fuel the expansion of Chinese technology platforms in the region.

"In 2026, leaders in the Asia Pacific region will need to recalibrate their tech strategies to factor in local realities while staying globally competitive," said Dane Anderson, Senior Vice President of international research and product at Forrester. "From managing sovereignty concerns and addressing quantum threats to navigating a shifting cloud landscape, organizations are moving from proving the value of digital transformation to amplifying its return on investment."

Forrester's annual predictions offer insights into key trends shaping the future of technology, security, and enterprise strategy across the region.