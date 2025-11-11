Each of the new gateways serves distinct trade functions: Kuala Lumpur facilitates cargo between Europe and Oceania, Singapore manages traffic between Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, while Bangkok supports outbound cargo to Europe and boosts intra-Asia multimodal operations.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global logistics provider Rhenus Group has expanded its air freight network in Southeast Asia to enhance connectivity and support increasing trade flows in the region.

The company has established strategic air freight gateways in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, reinforcing its presence across key trade corridors that link Asia with the rest of the world.

The expansion comes as part of Rhenus' continued investment in Southeast Asia, a region witnessing a surge in cargo volumes driven by the China+1 strategy and the growing importance of diversified supply chains.

Despite global economic challenges such as weaker external demand and policy uncertainty, Asia is expected to remain a major contributor to global growth, accounting for nearly 60 percent of global expansion in 2025 and 2026, according to the company's statement.

Rhenus noted that air freight volumes between Europe and Asia rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in September 2025, signaling a shift in global trade flows. Cities like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur are emerging as critical logistics hubs, reflecting the region's growing role in international commerce.

Each of the new gateways serves distinct trade functions — Kuala Lumpur facilitates cargo between Europe and Oceania, Singapore manages traffic between Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, while Bangkok supports outbound cargo to Europe and boosts intra-Asia multimodal operations.

These gateways provide end-to-end logistics services, including customs clearance, cargo consolidation, real-time tracking, and digital documentation. They also integrate sustainable logistics initiatives such as the use of electric vehicles, optimised routing, and low-emission transport solutions.

Chris Bode, Vice President of Global Air Freight at Rhenus Air & Ocean, said the expansion reflects the company's commitment to building scalable, digital, and sustainable logistics networks. "Southeast Asia is a focus growth area for Air Freight in Rhenus. These gateways represent more than infrastructure—they embody flexibility, innovation, and efficiency for our global customers," he said.

Joachim Hanssen, CEO APAC, Rhenus Air & Ocean, added, "With recent global developments, including the China+1 strategy, more businesses are set to include the Southeast Asian region as an increasingly important part of their logistics plans. Rhenus is committed to supporting customers in these fast-growing markets."

Looking ahead, Rhenus plans to continue investing across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region to strengthen resilience and operational agility in global trade.