Rhenus Strengthens Air Freight Gateways Network in Southeast Asia to Boost Global Trade Each of the new gateways serves distinct trade functions: Kuala Lumpur facilitates cargo between Europe and Oceania, Singapore manages traffic between Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, while Bangkok supports outbound cargo to Europe and boosts intra-Asia multimodal operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rhenus APAC

Global logistics provider Rhenus Group has expanded its air freight network in Southeast Asia to enhance connectivity and support increasing trade flows in the region.

The company has established strategic air freight gateways in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, reinforcing its presence across key trade corridors that link Asia with the rest of the world.

The expansion comes as part of Rhenus' continued investment in Southeast Asia, a region witnessing a surge in cargo volumes driven by the China+1 strategy and the growing importance of diversified supply chains.

Despite global economic challenges such as weaker external demand and policy uncertainty, Asia is expected to remain a major contributor to global growth, accounting for nearly 60 percent of global expansion in 2025 and 2026, according to the company's statement.

Rhenus noted that air freight volumes between Europe and Asia rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in September 2025, signaling a shift in global trade flows. Cities like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur are emerging as critical logistics hubs, reflecting the region's growing role in international commerce.

Each of the new gateways serves distinct trade functions — Kuala Lumpur facilitates cargo between Europe and Oceania, Singapore manages traffic between Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, while Bangkok supports outbound cargo to Europe and boosts intra-Asia multimodal operations.

These gateways provide end-to-end logistics services, including customs clearance, cargo consolidation, real-time tracking, and digital documentation. They also integrate sustainable logistics initiatives such as the use of electric vehicles, optimised routing, and low-emission transport solutions.

Chris Bode, Vice President of Global Air Freight at Rhenus Air & Ocean, said the expansion reflects the company's commitment to building scalable, digital, and sustainable logistics networks. "Southeast Asia is a focus growth area for Air Freight in Rhenus. These gateways represent more than infrastructure—they embody flexibility, innovation, and efficiency for our global customers," he said.

Joachim Hanssen, CEO APAC, Rhenus Air & Ocean, added, "With recent global developments, including the China+1 strategy, more businesses are set to include the Southeast Asian region as an increasingly important part of their logistics plans. Rhenus is committed to supporting customers in these fast-growing markets."

Looking ahead, Rhenus plans to continue investing across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region to strengthen resilience and operational agility in global trade.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

Starbucks Barista's 'Stealth Mode' Side Hustle Now Sees $1 Million Months

Haley Pavone, 29, came up with her business idea after a dance floor injury.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.