Brookes' appointment follows other recent senior hires, including Paul Roberts and Ben Schubert in Australia and Emily Fell to lead Living sectors.

Property advisory ﬁrm Savills has announced the appointment of Neil Brookes as Executive Managing Director for Asia Pacific Capital Markets.

Based in Singapore, Brookes will lead the company's regional capital markets platform and strengthen links between Asia Pacific and Savills' global network.

With more than two decades of experience in advising private wealth, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and global institutions, Brookes claims to have personally brokered over USD 15 billion in cross-border transactions.

His appointment marks a significant step in Savills' strategy to enhance its presence in key Asia Pacific hubs and expand cross-border investment opportunities.

Anurag Mathur, Chief Executive Officer of Savills India, said, "Asia Pacific is at an exciting turning point, and India is playing a leading role in this transition. Investors are increasingly looking for opportunities that connect India's growth story with global capital flows."

"Savills is among the top advisors across key regional markets, and with Neil's leadership, we're bringing together these strengths into one connected platform. This will help our clients tap into India's momentum, access cross-border opportunities, and achieve stronger, long-term value from their investments," added Mathur.

"Savills has the global brand, regional depth, and data-driven capabilities to lead in this space. With a robust existing track record of transacting more than USD 150 billion for clients over the last five years, I'm excited to harness Savills capability on behalf of clients and help drive the next chapter of growth," stated Brookes.

The strengthened team aims to leverage data-driven insights across the Savills Asia Pacific network and work closely with the firm's Global Cross Border Investment business. Their focus will include connecting international capital with opportunities in high-growth sectors such as Living, Data Centres, and Capital Advisory.

Savills, headquartered in London, operates more than 700 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, offering a wide range of real estate advisory services through its India offices in major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Chennai.