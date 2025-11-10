Savills Appoints Neil Brookes to Lead Asia Pacific Capital Markets Brookes' appointment follows other recent senior hires, including Paul Roberts and Ben Schubert in Australia and Emily Fell to lead Living sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Neil Brookes

Property advisory ﬁrm Savills has announced the appointment of Neil Brookes as Executive Managing Director for Asia Pacific Capital Markets.

Based in Singapore, Brookes will lead the company's regional capital markets platform and strengthen links between Asia Pacific and Savills' global network.

With more than two decades of experience in advising private wealth, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and global institutions, Brookes claims to have personally brokered over USD 15 billion in cross-border transactions.

His appointment marks a significant step in Savills' strategy to enhance its presence in key Asia Pacific hubs and expand cross-border investment opportunities.

Anurag Mathur, Chief Executive Officer of Savills India, said, "Asia Pacific is at an exciting turning point, and India is playing a leading role in this transition. Investors are increasingly looking for opportunities that connect India's growth story with global capital flows."

"Savills is among the top advisors across key regional markets, and with Neil's leadership, we're bringing together these strengths into one connected platform. This will help our clients tap into India's momentum, access cross-border opportunities, and achieve stronger, long-term value from their investments," added Mathur.

"Savills has the global brand, regional depth, and data-driven capabilities to lead in this space. With a robust existing track record of transacting more than USD 150 billion for clients over the last five years, I'm excited to harness Savills capability on behalf of clients and help drive the next chapter of growth," stated Brookes.

Brookes' appointment follows other recent senior hires, including Paul Roberts and Ben Schubert in Australia and Emily Fell to lead Living sectors.

The strengthened team aims to leverage data-driven insights across the Savills Asia Pacific network and work closely with the firm's Global Cross Border Investment business. Their focus will include connecting international capital with opportunities in high-growth sectors such as Living, Data Centres, and Capital Advisory.

Savills, headquartered in London, operates more than 700 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, offering a wide range of real estate advisory services through its India offices in major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Chennai.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

4 AI Tools I Used to Go from Side Hustle to 7 Figures in 12 Months (Step-by-Step)

How I automated traffic, sales and ops with four tools — no team required.

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Growing a Business

3 Measurable Ways Collaboration Grows Businesses

Companies that tear down silos and encourage communication do better by every measure.

By Pratik Dholakiya