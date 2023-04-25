Setting The Bar Higher: Global Recognition Awards Raises The Stakes For Business Recognition With Its Unique Screening Pro

According to a study by the Awards and Recognition Association, the global awards industry is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2025.

Nonetheless, not all awards initiatives are crafted with the same exactitude, and some lack the necessary gravitas and credibility. The Global Recognition Awards® program is an exceptional and rigorous initiative that sets a new standard for corporate recognition. This distinguished program features a painstaking screening process and a panel of expert judges, ensuring that it acknowledges exceptional individuals and institutions across diverse industries from around the globe who have made noteworthy and substantial contributions to their fields.

Deploying a rigorous screening process

As a distinguished business awards program, the Global Recognition Awards® sets a high bar for candidate selection, starting with a rigorous screening process that guarantees recognition for only the most deserving individuals, brands and organizations. This process encompasses three stages: a nomination period, an initial review, and a final evaluation by an expert panel of judges.

In the first stage, anyone can nominate an individual or organization from any industry or profession, provided they meet the eligibility criteria for the relevant category. The nominees must have made significant contributions to their field worthy of recognition.

Subsequently, the screening committee conducts an exhaustive initial review of all received nominations. The committee scrutinizes candidates who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and contributions in their respective fields, embodying the values and qualities that drive individuals and organizations to make a difference in their communities and the world.

Decisions based on an expert judging panel

The program's selection process reaches its apex with an evaluation by an esteemed panel of judges, selected based on their expertise in the relevant fields. This panel is responsible for evaluating the candidates based on predetermined criteria, such as the nominee's impact, innovation, creativity, and potential to inspire others.

Using a scoring system, the judges can objectively and thoroughly evaluate each candidate. The rigor and expertise these judges bring to the evaluation process guarantee that only the most deserving candidates are recognized and that the program's awards carry significant weight and prestige.

Gaining recognition and visibility

Winning a Global Recognition Award® offers businesses unparalleled recognition and visibility for their achievements. It positions them as leaders in their industry, attracting new clients or investors seeking proven success. It also opens doors to networking and collaboration with other industry leaders, leading to new partnerships and opportunities to learn from other successful businesses.

These benefits extend beyond organizations, as winners of the awards can showcase their achievements and establish themselves as thought leaders in their respective fields. This recognition can increase career opportunities, speaking engagements, and other professional benefits.

Setting a new standard for excellence and innovation

The Global Recognition Awards® program is at the forefront of business recognition, setting a new standard of excellence and innovation. Its unique screening process, expert judging panel, and recognition of positive contributions from individuals and organizations worldwide make it the premier awards program for those looking to establish their reputation and showcase their achievements.