Simplismart, a cloud-based MLOps workflow orchestration platform, has secured USD 7 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Shastra VC, Titan Capital, and notable angel investors like Akshay Kothari, Co-founder of Notion.

The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.

"Building generative AI applications is a core need for enterprises today. However, the adoption of generative AI is far behind the rate of new developments. It's because enterprises struggle with four bottlenecks: lack of standardised workflows, high costs leading to poor ROI, data privacy, and the need to control and customise the system to avoid downtime and limits from other services," said Amritanshu Jain, Co-founder and CEO at Simplismart.

Founded in 2022 by Amritanshu Jain and Devansh Ghatak, Simplismart has quickly gained recognition in the AI infrastructure space. With less than USD 1 million in initial funding, the company developed the world's fastest inference engine, enabling organisations to execute machine learning models more efficiently, significantly enhancing performance while reducing costs.

"As GenAI undergoes its Cambrian explosion moment, developers are starting to realise that customising and deploying open-source models on their infrastructure carries significant merit; it unlocks control over performance, costs, customizability over proprietary data, flexibility in the backend stack, and high levels of privacy/security. Not only did Simplismart identify this opportunity early, but with a small team, they have already begun serving some of India's fastest-growing AI-powered companies in production," said Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

One of Simplismart's key achievements is optimising Google's AI model Llama3.1 (8B), enabling it to operate at over 440 tokens per second. Unlike competitors that focus on hardware or cloud solutions, Simplismart's MLOps platform is designed specifically for on-premises enterprise environments and is agnostic to both model and cloud platform choices.