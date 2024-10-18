Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Simplismart Founders

Simplismart, a cloud-based MLOps workflow orchestration platform, has secured USD 7 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Shastra VC, Titan Capital, and notable angel investors like Akshay Kothari, Co-founder of Notion.

The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.

"Building generative AI applications is a core need for enterprises today. However, the adoption of generative AI is far behind the rate of new developments. It's because enterprises struggle with four bottlenecks: lack of standardised workflows, high costs leading to poor ROI, data privacy, and the need to control and customise the system to avoid downtime and limits from other services," said Amritanshu Jain, Co-founder and CEO at Simplismart.

Founded in 2022 by Amritanshu Jain and Devansh Ghatak, Simplismart has quickly gained recognition in the AI infrastructure space. With less than USD 1 million in initial funding, the company developed the world's fastest inference engine, enabling organisations to execute machine learning models more efficiently, significantly enhancing performance while reducing costs.

"As GenAI undergoes its Cambrian explosion moment, developers are starting to realise that customising and deploying open-source models on their infrastructure carries significant merit; it unlocks control over performance, costs, customizability over proprietary data, flexibility in the backend stack, and high levels of privacy/security. Not only did Simplismart identify this opportunity early, but with a small team, they have already begun serving some of India's fastest-growing AI-powered companies in production," said Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

One of Simplismart's key achievements is optimising Google's AI model Llama3.1 (8B), enabling it to operate at over 440 tokens per second. Unlike competitors that focus on hardware or cloud solutions, Simplismart's MLOps platform is designed specifically for on-premises enterprise environments and is agnostic to both model and cloud platform choices.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

He Turned a College Project Into a $100 Million Luxury Fashion Brand: 'My Grandma Taught Me How to Sew'

George Heaton breaks down how he and his brother Mike created a global fashion brand starting with a simple T-shirt.

By Dan Bova
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

She Sent a Cold Email to Meta Judging Its Ray-Bans. Now She Runs the Wearables Division.

Li-Chen Miller is now the face of Meta's AI glasses — here's how she got there.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Is Netflix Raising Prices? Analysts Predict Yes as Company Posts Earnings

How much are you willing to pay for Netflix?

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I'm Still Trying to Process': Meta Is Laying Off Employees Across the Company, Including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads

Meta confirmed the news but has not disclosed how many employees are impacted.

By Erin Davis