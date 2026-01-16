SKT Consortium Advances to Phase 2 of Sovereign AI Foundation Model Project

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced that the SKT consortium has passed the Phase 1 evaluation of the Korean government's Sovereign AI Foundation Model project and has advanced to Phase 2.

The consortium's model, A.X K1, is Korea's first hyperscale AI model, with a total of 519 billion parameters. In the Phase 1 evaluation conducted using the National Information Society Agency (NIA) benchmark, A.X K1 scored 9.2 out of 10, tying for first place among five participating consortia. The benchmark assesses performance across areas including mathematics, knowledge, long-form comprehension, reliability, and safety.

A.X K1 demonstrated performance comparable to or exceeding global open-source models of similar active parameter size in mathematics, measured by the AIME25 benchmark, and in coding, measured by LiveCodeBench.

The model is released under the Apache 2.0 license, which allows commercial use, modification, and redistribution.

In Phase 2, the SKT consortium plans to expand the model's capabilities beyond text. Development will begin with image recognition and document understanding, followed by voice and video processing later in the year. The consortium also plans to increase the volume of training data and expand language support to Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish. Based on these developments, follow-up models, including a successor tentatively named A.X K2, are planned.

The consortium includes SK Telecom, Krafton, 42dot, Rebellions, Liner, SelectStar, Seoul National University, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). Its research scope has expanded to include Professor Seo Minjoon's lab at KAIST's Graduate School of Physical AI and Professor Seo Insuk's lab at Seoul National University's Department of Mathematical Sciences.

More than 20 organizations, including SK Group affiliates such as SK Hynix, SK Innovation, SK AX, and SK Broadband, as well as the Korea Foundation for Advanced Studies and the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, are expected to adopt the model as part of broader AI research and application efforts in Korea.

About SK Telecom

Founded in 1984, SK Telecom is advancing its transformation by placing artificial intelligence at the core of its business. The company focuses on AI infrastructure, AI transformation, and AI services to support industry and society.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.