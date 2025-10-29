These startups from Thailand showcase their innovative solutions and offerings at the recently-concluded Expand North Star event, now part of Gitex, in Dubai

Peraya Kojaranon, CEO of Digital Era Group (Thailand), shares how their platform helps farmers sell directly to customers while tracking carbon emissions from planting to harvest. Discover how this farm-to-table innovation is connecting Thai agriculture with the global market — starting right here in Dubai.

Issaret Prachitmutita from Sable Co., ltd. (Thailand) introduces their AI Agentic solutions designed to make marketing smarter and more profitable. From cutting acquisition costs by 60% to boosting leads fourfold, Sable's intelligent automation and AI-driven insights are redefining how businesses grow in the digital age.

Grace Danitpakeen, CMO of StudentCare (Thailand), shares how their all-in-one school management platform is transforming education. By reducing paper use by 90 per cent and cutting carbon footprint by 20 per cent annually, StudentCare is empowering teachers, students, and parents—building a smarter, greener future for Thai education.