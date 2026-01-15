State Street Makes Minority Investment in Indian Fintech Groww AMC

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

State Street Investment Management has made a strategic minority investment in Groww Asset Management (Groww AMC), subject to regulatory approval. Groww AMC is the asset management arm of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which operates the Indian digital investment platform Groww.



The investment aligns with State Street Investment Management's focus on expanding access to investment products and participating in the growth of India's domestic asset management market.



"India represents a significant market opportunity driven by increased participation in financial markets and the adoption of digital investment platforms," said Yie-Hsin Hung, Chief Executive Officer of State Street Investment Management. "Our partnership with Groww AMC enables us to support the delivery of investment products to a broader investor base and develop India-focused investment exposures for global distribution."



Groww AMC provides investment products to retail investors through a digital-first platform and operates within India's regulated asset management framework.

Earlier in May 2025, State Street Investment Management also entered into a strategic relationship with smallcase, an Indian model portfolios platform, to explore opportunities for distributing SPDR exchange-traded funds in the Indian market.