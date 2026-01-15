Sun Life Appoints Frankie Leung as Chief Agency Officer for Asia

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sun Life

Sun Life has appointed Frankie Leung as Chief Agency Officer for Asia, effective March 16, according to a company statement.

Based in Hong Kong, Leung will be responsible for the company's agency business across Asia, including agency recruitment, activation, compensation, training and development, and advisor recognition. He will report to David Broom, Chief Client and Distribution Officer, Asia.

Leung joins Sun Life from AIA, where he held senior agency distribution roles since 2003. During his tenure, he worked on agency growth initiatives and the implementation of digital strategies across the region.

"Frankie will play a key role in strengthening our agency capabilities and enhancing the advisor experience," said David Broom. "His experience will support our focus on advisor development and client engagement."
