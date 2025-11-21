Taiwan CareTech Alliance Targets Japan's Silver Market with Smart Elderly Care Solutions The alliance intends to expand the global presence and business potential of MIT (Made in Taiwan) assistive devices in Japan and other international markets.

By Reta Lee

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taiwan Innovative Software and Services Association

To seize opportunities in Japan's rapidly aging market, Taiwan's smart assistive technology SME, Netown Corporation, has partnered with nine outstanding care technology Taiwanese SMEs to establish the Taiwan CareTech Alliance. Under this brand, the alliance aims to expand into Japan's growing silver economy, showcasing Taiwan's capabilities in smart elderly care solutions.

To build a more comprehensive long-term care technology ecosystem, the alliance has introduced two innovative integrated products: "Smart Nursing Bed" and "Smart Group Trainer." These products combine AI-driven health monitoring, support, and interactive functions, ushering in a new era of intelligent elderly care.

To strengthen its international reach, the alliance has launched a series of short promotional videos, an official website, and multi-platform social media channels (including LinkedIn and X/Twitter) to highlight Taiwan's strengths in integrated assistive technologies. The alliance also participated in major Japanese exhibitions—the Japan Health Expo in Osaka and Medical Japan Tokyo 2025—engaging with over 3,000 visitors, including local short- and long-term care facilities and medical distributors, showcasing its new integrated products.

Furthermore, the alliance has actively collaborated with Japan's Kyushu Medical Equipment Group Federation and the Japan Overseas Medical Equipment Technical Assistants, gaining strong recognition and support from local organizations. With support from the Taiwanese government, the Taiwan CareTech Alliance is developing smart elderly care and aging-care solutions while expanding the global presence and business potential of MIT (Made in Taiwan) assistive devices in Japan and other international markets.

Reta Lee

Head Content, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.