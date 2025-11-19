Earlier this year, Brand Finance also named TCS the second most valuable IT services brand globally, with a brand valuation of USD 21.3 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognised as the most valuable IT services brand in Asia at the inaugural Brand Finance Asia Brand Gala held in Singapore.

Brand Finance's assessment acknowledges TCS for its strong market presence, its investment in technology leadership and its growing contribution to helping organisations become more adaptive in an era shaped by intelligent systems.

The recognition also builds on TCS being named the second most valuable IT services brand globally earlier this year with a valuation of USD 21.3 billion.

Known for its association with the Tata Group, the TCS brand has been shaped by a legacy of trust, innovation and sustained client relationships. These qualities are increasingly sought after as companies in Asia accelerate their digital and sustainability initiatives.

To support this momentum, TCS has strengthened its regional presence and enhanced its talent capabilities, including the launch of an AI powered Research and Innovation Centre in Singapore to advance the development and adoption of AI solutions.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Brand Finance, said, "TCS's brand value in Asia reflects more than consistent performance. It signals strategic foresight and shows how early investments in AI and data driven innovation have placed the company at the centre of the region's technology evolution."

TCS also continues to grow its visibility through sporting partnerships in the region, including the Sydney Marathon where it serves as the title partner, along with endurance events in Singapore, the Philippines, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its association as Title and Technology Partner of Jaguar TCS Racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship extends its presence to major Asian cities such as Tokyo, Shanghai, Jakarta, Seoul and Hyderabad.

The company has also earned recognition across Asia for employer excellence and leadership in digital transformation, AI and sustainability at various industry forums including the Stevie Asia Pacific Awards 2025. These honours underline its focus on customer centricity and its commitment to helping organisations stay ahead of rapid technological change.