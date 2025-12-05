Callagy is now on track to become the first blind self-funded billionaire and wants to share how others can use his business training and influence mastery platform to improve their own businesses.

Sean Callagy has led what some would consider an unconventional life. Before he began his career as a trial attorney and business leader, he was the captain of the Columbia University baseball team. A dream of playing professionally was always on his mind, but when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye condition, he would pivot in both life and his career aspirations.

While Callagy entered law school believing he needed financial stability before he went blind, he realized not long after that traditional legal work would not bring him the financial freedom and security he had hoped for. He would go on to found Callagy Law and the Unblinded Formula, which he created years after building his multistate law firm.

Callagy is now on track to become the first blind self-funded billionaire and wants to share how others can use his business training and influence mastery platform to improve their own businesses.

The Unblinded Formula

Callagy has learned throughout his life that business is not just about sales, but about the life one lives and the legacy they create through it. Through his Unblinded Formula, Callagy aims to open one's mind and eyes to "integrity-based human influence," helping them learn to interact and connect with people on a deeper level.

According to Callagy, there are thousands of distinctions that one can learn by utilizing the Unblinded Formula.

"Integrity-Based Human Influence is for everyone," Callagy shares, "whether you are in a sales environment or not, because influence is the key to making progress, even when it's applied to yourself."

Callagy's formula is broken into three distinct pillars of success: self-mastery (the "You"), process mastery (the "who" and the "how"), and influence mastery (the "superpower of integrity"). Together, these pillars help one learn how to engage people through emotional rapport, to stand in their authentic power, and to align truth and integrity into yes responses for businesspeople.

The Power of Communication

Influence is one of Callagy's defining themes in his platform, and he believes that human influence is the only attainable superpower. This power, which can affect leadership, recruiting, marketing, and selling, can be mastered. However, Callagy believes that, through this power, integrity is the real difference.

As a speaker, Callagy has spoken at the largest personal development stages worldwide and has trained executives and teams from small to major corporations. His behavioral operating system aims to redefine how companies build trust and align action across their businesses and the people they work with.

This trust and formula, which grew from decades of studying human behavior in the context of influence, have helped Callagy succeed, and he longs to help others learn it as well.

"I want my legacy to be that I did not bury or squander my talents, but that I multiplied them and helped others do the same," Callagy says.

Now that he's on his way to billionaire status, Callagy's primary goal is to continue to scale his business. Above all, he wants people to know that they can pursue their goals at any time, even if they feel their time is running out.