The Path to Become the First Blind Self-Funded Billionaire Callagy is now on track to become the first blind self-funded billionaire and wants to share how others can use his business training and influence mastery platform to improve their own businesses.

By Ziven Lim

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sean Callagy

Sean Callagy has led what some would consider an unconventional life. Before he began his career as a trial attorney and business leader, he was the captain of the Columbia University baseball team. A dream of playing professionally was always on his mind, but when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye condition, he would pivot in both life and his career aspirations.

While Callagy entered law school believing he needed financial stability before he went blind, he realized not long after that traditional legal work would not bring him the financial freedom and security he had hoped for. He would go on to found Callagy Law and the Unblinded Formula, which he created years after building his multistate law firm.

Callagy is now on track to become the first blind self-funded billionaire and wants to share how others can use his business training and influence mastery platform to improve their own businesses.

The Unblinded Formula

Callagy has learned throughout his life that business is not just about sales, but about the life one lives and the legacy they create through it. Through his Unblinded Formula, Callagy aims to open one's mind and eyes to "integrity-based human influence," helping them learn to interact and connect with people on a deeper level.

According to Callagy, there are thousands of distinctions that one can learn by utilizing the Unblinded Formula.

"Integrity-Based Human Influence is for everyone," Callagy shares, "whether you are in a sales environment or not, because influence is the key to making progress, even when it's applied to yourself."

Callagy's formula is broken into three distinct pillars of success: self-mastery (the "You"), process mastery (the "who" and the "how"), and influence mastery (the "superpower of integrity"). Together, these pillars help one learn how to engage people through emotional rapport, to stand in their authentic power, and to align truth and integrity into yes responses for businesspeople.

The Power of Communication

Influence is one of Callagy's defining themes in his platform, and he believes that human influence is the only attainable superpower. This power, which can affect leadership, recruiting, marketing, and selling, can be mastered. However, Callagy believes that, through this power, integrity is the real difference.

As a speaker, Callagy has spoken at the largest personal development stages worldwide and has trained executives and teams from small to major corporations. His behavioral operating system aims to redefine how companies build trust and align action across their businesses and the people they work with.

This trust and formula, which grew from decades of studying human behavior in the context of influence, have helped Callagy succeed, and he longs to help others learn it as well.

"I want my legacy to be that I did not bury or squander my talents, but that I multiplied them and helped others do the same," Callagy says.

Now that he's on his way to billionaire status, Callagy's primary goal is to continue to scale his business. Above all, he wants people to know that they can pursue their goals at any time, even if they feel their time is running out.

Ziven Lim is a journalist and writer with several years of experience in writing and reporting on entrepreneurship and business and the intersection of it.  

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.