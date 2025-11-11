Amidst this backdrop, a parallel evolution in the form of stablecoins has been gaining steam, moving more capital than Visa and Mastercard combined last year (roughly USD 27.6 trillion).

The financial infrastructure powering international trade hasn't changed in decades, with popular instruments like letters of credit still having to crawl through correspondent banking networks, eating up days or sometimes even weeks to clear.

Amidst this backdrop, a parallel evolution in the form of stablecoins has been gaining steam, moving more capital than Visa and Mastercard combined last year (roughly USD 27.6 trillion).

Yet this growth has been confined primarily to the realm of DeFi or centralized exchanges, not in the trad-fi corridors where cross-border payment friction remains most acute. And, while the infrastructure exists for near-instantaneous settlement, connecting it to real-world trade documentation has proven technically and legally complex.

That said, recent regulatory developments have begun to change the equation, with the UK's Electronic Trade Documents Act, for instance, giving digital bills of lading the same legal standing as their paper counterparts (akin to frameworks like Singapore's TradeTrust and the UAE's blockchain-based trade finance registry).

In fact, experts believe that as and when this transition continues to gain more traction, businesses across the globe will finally be able to embrace electronic processes without fearing jurisdictional disputes.

Building rails where documentation meets settlement

While existing trade platforms have been digitizing letters of credit and other similar offerings for years, they've lacked native blockchain settlement infrastructure and access to regulated digital currencies that banks can actually use.

XDC Ventures' acquisition of Contour Network represents a step in this direction, offering a consortium of banking giants such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and Citi (amongst others) with battle-tested infrastructure for frictionless cross-border trading.

Operational since 2019, XDC's Layer-1 framework is EVM-compatible and ready for institutional use cases, so much so that Circle recently deployed its popular USDC stablecoin on the platform, allowing financial institutions to use it for settlements without regulatory uncertainty.

Moreover, XDC has also launched its 'Stable-Coin Lab' initiative to help foster pilots with banks and corporates around regulated stablecoin issuance and settlement. On the development, company co-founder, Ritesh Kakkad, opined:

"Banks need settlement rails, treasury optimization, and compliance frameworks. We're building all three. We see Contour not only as a trade-finance network but as an enabler of compliant stable-coin use-cases that can deliver new efficiencies and revenue streams for banks and corporates."

To put things into context, for a USD 1 million transaction, eliminating traditional foreign exchange fees of 1-3 per cent alone could save users anywhere between USD 10,000 - 30,000, before accounting for reduced processing costs and faster working capital turnover.

What institutional infrastructure really requires today

From the outside looking in, the broader transformation happening in trade finance isn't just about converting existing assets to electronic ones but about fundamentally rearchitecting how value can move across borders when goods change hands. If the pilot delivers on reducing settlement times from days to hours (while cutting costs by 30-50 per cent), it could very well forge the perfect path for scaling institutional stablecoin adoption beyond crypto markets into the USD 9 trillion annual global trade finance industry.

Put even more simply, it could mean the creation of a real bridge between TradFi and Web3, not in some abstract way, but in the way the mechanics of, say, a cargo ship can get paid and manufacturers can manage working capital across continents. In any case, interesting times ahead!