Sandeep Singh is proving that finance is not meant to be hidden or mystified. He demonstrates that when you remove the fluff, break things down, and focus on fundamental principles, anyone can start making empowered decisions with money. His approach to the topic proves his authenticity. He has never sold a course and never will, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and helping others with financial literacy.

Background

As the founder of GTS (Gold Trader Sunny), a trading channel focused on gold (XAUUSD), Sandeep Singh is dedicated to simplifying finance for everyone. With over 17 years of experience in trading equities, funds, options, and commodities, he brings a level of depth and perspective that few in the industry can match. His entrepreneurial ventures span manufacturing, hospitality, and e-commerce, each reinforcing his belief that finance is the invisible backbone of every industry. He aims to educate people on this principle.

Inspiration

Sandeep started his career with a passion for a challenge. Stock trading was a mental battlefield, but that was what attracted him. What kept him invested was the realization of how deeply broken the financial system had become. Instead of precise, actionable knowledge, the space had been hijacked by scammers, hype, and "get rich quick" promoters.

Sandeep chose to embark on his financial journey with gold, a niche but powerful entry point. He committed to building an authentic financial literacy movement, one that explained money from the ground up.

Challenges

The most formidable challenge in wading through the financial mire was fighting through the fog of those who came before him. While others sold secrecy, Sandeep opted for transparency with his clients. He has never sold a course, nor will he ever, unlike many in the space. Putting education behind a paywall contradicts the very reason he started GTS: to make finance something that everyone can understand and use. Building trust in an industry designed to erode it meant building slowly, proving consistently, and staying true to the mission.

The Difference

Sandeep does more than call trades; he explains them. Every setup he shares is grounded in both fundamental and technical analysis, ensuring followers understand why things work, and more importantly, why they sometimes don't. This level of transparency has become his brand's backbone. While GTS aims for precision and strives for sniper entries, the actual value lies in giving people time to plan and learn, not just react. It's education with integrity. This has led to success for Sandeep, including building a Telegram community of over 70,000 traders in less than three months and authoring the book, The 48 Laws of Trading.

Sandeep's Future

Sandeep is open about GTS being only the beginning. His long-term vision is to evolve it into a comprehensive financial education ecosystem that covers everything schools do not. Topics such as interest rates, mortgages, investing, and real-world decision-making are among the areas Sandeep plans to explore. Starting with trading options is a way to get people interested in the market, but Sandeep aims to give those same people financial freedom and confidence.