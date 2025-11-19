Toyota to Invest $912 Million In US The investments are expected to create 252 new jobs in US

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company

Toyota Motor announced plans to invest $912 million in U.S. manufacturing plants in five Southern states. This was part of a previously announced plan for the company to invest up to $10 billion domestically by 2030. The largest investment is $453 million in Toyota's Buffalo, West Virginia, plant.

The investments will support increasing production of hybrid vehicles and most of it is expected to be completed by 2027. Other investments include $204.4 million in a plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, for four-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines and $125 million to expand Corolla production in Blue Springs, Mississippi.

Currently, Toyota assembles about half of the vehicles it sells in the U.S., with North American manufacturing facilities assembling more than three-quarters (76 percent) of the vehicles it sells in the U.S.

"Customers are embracing Toyota's hybrid vehicles, and our U.S. manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand. Toyota's philosophy is to build where we sell, and by adding more American jobs and investing across our U.S. footprint, we continue to stay true to that philosophy," said Kevin Voelkel, Toyota Motor North America senior vice president of manufacturing operations, said in a statement.

The announcement comes close to he heels of confirmed plans that were announced last month and the investments are expected to create 252 new jobs.

The entire automotive industry have been navigating production plans amid regulatory changes impacting all-electric vehicles and Trump's tariffs this year on new vehicles and auto parts.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Science & Technology

Why Every Creator Should Care About Web3 Right Now

How Web3 is changing the game for creators, entrepreneurs and media executives navigating the next frontier of digital entertainment.

By Riaz Mehta