Malaysian merchants will be able to accept payments directly via Razorpay's Curlec platform, and will be settled in Malaysian Ringgit (RM).

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Razorpay, an omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses, has announced the introduction of UPI services in Malaysia through its entity, Curlec, in partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL). The partnership was formalised at the recently held Global Fintech Fest 2025.

The company said that the integration will allow Indian travellers to make instant and secure payments to Malaysian businesses using their preferred UPI applications. Malaysian merchants will be able to accept payments directly via Razorpay's Curlec platform, and will be settled in Malaysian Ringgit (RM).

According to Razorpay, over one million Indian tourists visited Malaysia and spent over INR 110 billion, a 71.7 per cent increase from the previous year. The travel relations between the countries have continued to rise, with growing scope to make cross-border transactions more seamless, reducing dependence on cash, minimising foreign exchange costs, and improving payment acceptance for travellers and businesses alike, the company said.

UPI, India's flagship real-time payment system, has processed approximately 20 billion transactions in September 2025 alone.

Shashank Kumar, MD and Co-founder, Razorpay, said, "UPI has totally changed the way India pays, showing what's possible when innovation and inclusion come together at scale. Now, with Curlec, we're bringing that same energy to Malaysia - helping businesses and travelers enjoy the speed, trust, and simplicity that make India's digital payments so powerful. This isn't just about payments; it's about creating a truly borderless fintech future across Asia."

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), said, "UPI has transformed the way India pays, setting a global benchmark for speed, security, and interoperability. Extending its reach to Malaysia through this partnership with Razorpay Curlec will allow millions of Indian travellers to pay with the same convenience they have at home, and enable Malaysian merchants to benefit from a trusted payments network. It is a win for both economies and a major stride in strengthening digital cooperation across Asia."

Kevin Lee, Country Head and CEO of Razorpay Curlec, said, "Indian travellers represent one of the fastest-growing visitor groups to Malaysia, yet many still rely on cash or face high fees when using international cards. By enabling UPI payments, we will make it easier for them to spend and easier for Malaysian businesses to earn."