From healthcare automation to digital engagement, American startups showcased their innovative products and solutions at the event

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

American-based health-tech startups brought significant momentum to the healthcare automation and digital engagement arenas at the recently-concluded Expand North Star event 2025 in Dubai. The startups showcased innovations around advancing everything from automated clinical workflows to enriched patient experiences.

The US-based entrepreneurs exemplified how innovation, data, and creativity are shaping the future of health and human connection and at the same time, pushing the boundaries of healthcare automation and immersive digital engagement on a global scale.

Here's a look at some of the American startups showcased at the event:

Rand Ragusa, Co-founder of QuickTake Health, unveils their smart patient intake kiosk that automates vital-sign collection in just 15 seconds. By enhancing accuracy and efficiency for hospitals and clinics, QuickTake Health is transforming how medical data is captured, connected, and shared worldwide.

Wilman Vergara, Founder and CEO of Knosis Engage, introduces a gamified engagement platform that merges AR, gaming, and real-world interaction —"like if Pokémon Go and Groupon had a baby." Now active across three continents, Knosis is expanding into Dubai and the MENA region to power next-gen brand experiences.