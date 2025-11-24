Vantage Data Centers Completes USD 1.6 Bn APAC investment and Closes Yondr Campus Acquisition A portion of the investment supported the acquisition of Yondr Group's hyperscale data center campus in Sedenak Tech Park in Johor, Malaysia.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jeremy Deutsch, President of Vantage Data Centers, APAC

Vantage Data Centers has completed an equity investment of USD 1.6 billion in its Asia Pacific platform. The funding was led by an affiliate of GIC and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

A portion of the investment supported the acquisition of Yondr Group's hyperscale data center campus in Sedenak Tech Park in Johor, Malaysia. The site has a planned capacity of more than 300 megawatts and expands Vantage's total operational and planned capacity in the region to 1 gigawatt. This includes its presence in Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The newly acquired Johor campus, called JHB1, covers nearly 73 acres. It will consist of three data centers when fully developed and will deliver more than 300 megawatts of IT capacity. Its location in the Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone provides strong connectivity supported by dark fiber routes and links to regional hubs such as Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

The campus was originally financed with a green loan and includes sustainability technologies like direct to chip liquid cooling. It is also progressing toward EDGE certification.

Vantage Data Centers operates digital infrastructure for global cloud and AI service providers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

