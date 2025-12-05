Vantage Data Centers Launches Fully Leased 16MW Facility in Kuala Lumpur The company built KUL14 in line with the Malaysian government's focus on sustainable data center growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jeremy Deutsch, President, Vantage Data Centers, APAC

Vantage Data Centers has activated its fourth data center facility on the KUL1 campus in Cyberjaya as demand for digital infrastructure in Malaysia accelerates.

The new facility, KUL14, has a capacity of 16 megawatts and is fully leased to a single customer. Its launch completes the development of the company's first Cyberjaya campus.

The company built KUL14 in line with the Malaysian government's focus on sustainable data center growth.

Vantage applied its sustainable by design approach, introducing features aimed at improving efficiency and operational performance. The facility uses a closed loop chilled water system that consumes minimal water, enabling it to achieve virtually zero water usage effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to welcome our customer to KUL14 and support their expanding business," said Jeremy Deutsch, President, Vantage Data Centers, APAC. "Malaysia has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, and Vantage is actively expanding our footprint to grow with our customers, including the ongoing development of a second campus in Cyberjaya providing over 400MW of total capacity. We are dedicated to delivering sustainable digital infrastructure to accelerate Malaysia's digitalization and contribute to its economic growth."

Vantage's Asia Pacific portfolio includes 1 gigawatt of operational and planned IT capacity across Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Vantage Data Centers provides large scale digital infrastructure for major AI and cloud companies across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, delivering high speed capacity with a strong focus on operational excellence and customer success.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.