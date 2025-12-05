The company built KUL14 in line with the Malaysian government's focus on sustainable data center growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vantage Data Centers has activated its fourth data center facility on the KUL1 campus in Cyberjaya as demand for digital infrastructure in Malaysia accelerates.

The new facility, KUL14, has a capacity of 16 megawatts and is fully leased to a single customer. Its launch completes the development of the company's first Cyberjaya campus.

The company built KUL14 in line with the Malaysian government's focus on sustainable data center growth.

Vantage applied its sustainable by design approach, introducing features aimed at improving efficiency and operational performance. The facility uses a closed loop chilled water system that consumes minimal water, enabling it to achieve virtually zero water usage effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to welcome our customer to KUL14 and support their expanding business," said Jeremy Deutsch, President, Vantage Data Centers, APAC. "Malaysia has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, and Vantage is actively expanding our footprint to grow with our customers, including the ongoing development of a second campus in Cyberjaya providing over 400MW of total capacity. We are dedicated to delivering sustainable digital infrastructure to accelerate Malaysia's digitalization and contribute to its economic growth."

Vantage's Asia Pacific portfolio includes 1 gigawatt of operational and planned IT capacity across Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Vantage Data Centers provides large scale digital infrastructure for major AI and cloud companies across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, delivering high speed capacity with a strong focus on operational excellence and customer success.