Over the past several years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has expanded and evolved exponentially. When it was initially introduced to the mainstream marketplace in 2022, the technology was met with widespread disdain and treated as little more than a momentary fad.

However, in the past three years, technology has dramatically improved and become a pillar of culture and numerous industries and workforces. Entire businesses now rely on AI to help manage them. To this end, just as the success of a given business relies upon open communication, so does AI's success.

AI expos and conferences have become places for innovators to showcase new technological applications and for great minds to converge and communicate. AI and computer-based work are often quite solitary by nature. Still, through these conferences, some thought leaders within these spheres could get together, share their knowledge, and come away inspired to do even better work.

Here is a look at some of the biggest and most influential AI expos and conferences in 2025.

The Benefits of AI Expos and Conferences for Attendees

While these events are hosted by and held predominantly for AI specialists, you do not need to be an AI expert to attend. On the contrary, as AI becomes a more essential element of numerous different kinds of workforces across the globe, all other types of workers would benefit from learning more about the technology, where it comes from, and where it is going in the near future.

Conferences like these are invaluable opportunities to stay connected to both the tech and business communities.

Top AI Conferences

ICML

The International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) is a leading annual event in the machine learning field. It gathers researchers, practitioners, and students to share the latest machine learning algorithms, theories, and application advancements. ICML is widely recognized as a top AI and data science conference.

It will be held at the Vancouver Convention Center from July 13th through July 19th, 2025, and will attract around 6,000 participants.

NeurIPS

NeurIPS, short for the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, is a premier annual event dedicated to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computational neuroscience. Established in 1987, it draws researchers and professionals from around the globe to showcase and discuss the latest innovations in these domains.

In 2025, it will be held in San Diego, California, from December 10 to 15. Notable guests, including NVIDIA, will attend, as will over 13,000 additional participants.

AI & Big Data Expo

The AI & Big Data Expo is a global event series that unites industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and big data technologies. It acts as a platform for showcasing next-generation enterprise solutions and discussing key trends and strategies shaping the future of AI and data ecosystems.

Held at the Santa Clara Convention Center from June 4 to 5, 2025, it will feature over 150 industry leaders from companies like IBM, Microsoft, and Google and approximately 10,000 attendees. Estimated Attendance: Around 10,000 attendees.

AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence

The AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) is a prestigious annual event organized by the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. It provides a forum for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss advancements in artificial intelligence across various subfields.

It will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from February 27th to March 2nd, 2025.

CVPR

CVPR, the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, is among the most exciting and influential AI and computer vision events. This conference showcases the full spectrum of cutting-edge developments in the field, covering everything from object detection and image segmentation to 3D vision and autonomous systems.

With over 7,500 attendees, it will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, from June 11th to June 15th, 2025.

World Summit AI

The World Summit AI has a comprehensive agenda covering advancements in machine learning, ethical AI, regulatory frameworks, and real-world applications across various industries. With events held in major cities like Amsterdam and Montreal, the World Summit AI promotes collaboration and knowledge exchange, bringing together experts from around the globe to shape the future of AI.

Held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the Taets Art & Event Park from October 8th to 9th, 2025, the event will feature CEOs and AI experts from leading tech companies covering topics such as AI ethics and governance.

Final Thoughts

For many professionals, the right AI event doubles as a networking hub and a travel opportunity.

These events can prove invaluable to those both within and outside the AI sector as they simultaneously educate and better connect attendees to valuable resources within one of the most promising and quickly growing fields.