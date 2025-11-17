As part of the transition, Adam Tan will now take on the role of CEO of Creative Eateries. Outgoing CEO Bonnie Wong will stay with the company to ensure continuity during the transition period.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Asia White Knight Group has announced the acquisition of home-grown food and beverage (F&B) group Creative Eateries. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Creative Eateries is its second acquisition. The firm previously acquired six Joe & Dough outlets in Singapore under a franchisee agreement at the end 2023.

Creative Eateries was founded in 1992 by Anthony Wong and is known for presenting diverse cuisines in approachable settings and now oversees 13 restaurant concepts. These include Suki Ya, Tajimaya Yakiniku, Typhoon Cafe, Bangkok Jam, Suki Suki Hotpot, Siam Kitchen, Sarai Fine Thai, Barossa Steak and Grill, Tanglin Cookhouse and Vineyard.

It also manages two catering businesses, Creative Eateries Catering and Shiok Kitchen Catering.

Asia White Knight Group was established in 2023 and operates as an investment company with a focus on franchises. The group identifies potential businesses through detailed analysis and implements strategies aimed at sustainable expansion.

Its leadership is headed by Director Adam Tan. He is supported by his brother Andie Chen, who works in the regional entertainment industry and is also involved in business ventures. Director Crystalz Ong and advisors Ash Chen and David Tang bring further experience from both commercial and private banking sectors.

As part of the transition, Adam Tan will now take on the role of CEO of Creative Eateries. Outgoing CEO Bonnie Wong will stay with the company to ensure continuity during the transition period. All 250 employees across the 13 brands will remain with the group.

Under the new management, the group will continue to celebrate its global culinary heritage—such as Bangkok Jam's Thai flavours, Suki-Ya's Japanese hotpot and Tanglin Cookhouse's British Singaporean comfort food—while strengthening operational efficiency and guest engagement.

Following the acquisition, White Knight has introduced a three stage plan for the future. The group intends to strengthen daily operations, introduce a unified membership programme accompanied by large scale customer promotions and support the development of new food concepts. Its long term goal is to guide Creative Eateries toward achieving annual revenue of S$ 100 million within five years.