Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Farazad Investments, a boutique investment bank, has reached a critical milestone in reaching $4.2 billion in total investments since its founding.

In addition to the $4.2 billion, Farazad Investments added another $170 million in investments in the month of June alone. The company specializes primarily on real estate capital markets with a focus on the hospitality industry and working with hotel chains. Their work consists of helping their clients raise capital for development projects, acquire new portfolios and assets and then rebranding the hotels they work with.

Korosh Farzad, Founder and Co-CEO of Farazad Investments, says he began working with hotel development because he comes from a family of developers and interior designers.

"My father was a developer and an interior designer, so I've been involved in the trade since a young age, so it was kind of second hand nature to me," says Farazad. "We offer a wide range of services and products to the private and corporate sectors in both developing and emerging markets."

Farzad began his career on Wall Street working for one of the world's most recognized brokerage firms, and then later expanded his services with the founding of Farazad Investments. Currently, the company has over 354 projects in five countries while bolstering a 100% success rate.

In the current state of the world economy, which has seen interest and inflation rates spike, Farazad says it has been difficult for companies in the hospitality industry to justify their prices when selling property or their assets. This in turn makes it difficult for buyers to complete a purchase. In recent years, Farazad Investments has been focusing on Western European cities in urban areas and resort destinations.

Farazad Investments specializes in understanding the market and working through the complexities of investing in the hospitality real estate industry. Farazad says property sellers are struggling to justify their prices in regard to guide prices for a purchase or when trying to sell their assets. Interest rates in regard to loan to value have made it difficult for buyers and sellers to come together on an agreed upon price.

The investment overcomes these obstacles by meeting with their clients in person and using historical track records of an asset's finances to determine the current and future values of the property.