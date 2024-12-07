Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

The Complete Car Adventure Package That Might Inspire Entrepreneurs to Camp More The Carsule and Mottress might just upgrade any outdoor adventure.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Entrepreneur+ CM_Text_Desktop_Week

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

 Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to Patriot Software, entrepreneurs like yourself often work significantly longer hours than standard employees—anywhere from 50 hours to 80 hours a week depending on their business and its demands. So, when you have the opportunity to step away from their desks, what could you do to prevent burnout while engaging in enriching activities outside of work?

The answer could be as simple as taking a walk outside, or heading to your favorite sports team's tailgate or a camping trip. Level up their favorite outdoor activities with the Carsule pop-up cabin and its accompanying inflatable Mottress. This duo could make any tailgating party or camping trip more comfortable, and both are now available for only $399.99, normally $508.

The easiest-to-set-up tent

On your next long weekend camping trip, don't drag along the regular old tent that takes half an hour to set up, the Carsule just pops open from its case. Then, slide in the supporting rods, attach the magnets to your vehicle, and use the guy lines for added stability. This design adapts to a variety of car models—but your vehicle must have a swinging hatchback since it serves as the Carsule's main structural support.

The Carsule provides over six feet of standing height and plenty of room for friends or family to hang out. Waterproof flooring, UV protective coating, and integrated mosquito netting keep you prepared when the bugs come out or if the weather changes.

An inflatable mattress designed for travel

Pairing the Carsule with the Mottress brings additional comfort. The Mottress isn't like your ordinary inflatable mattress—its origami-style foldable design with four sections allows for a variety of configurations. Set up a makeshift couch when you're entertaining, or spread them out flat for a comfy place to nap.

The Mottress is made with breathable fabric, so you can still enjoy your new setup on hot August nights. And, in case you spill a drink or snack, you can easily remove and wash the cover and wipe down the inner foam so it's ready to go for the next game.

Add the Carsule and Mottress complete car adventure package to any outdoor excursion or tailgate, now $399.99 while supplies last.

Carsule & Mottress: A Complete Car Adventure Package!

Only $399.99 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

'I Just Hustled': She Earned More Than $300,000 Wrapping Gifts Last Year — and It All Started With a Side Hustle

When Michelle Hensley lost her husband to cancer, she needed to figure out how to earn an income for her family.

By Amanda Breen
By Gene Marks
Living

The Complete Car Adventure Package That Might Inspire Entrepreneurs to Camp More

The Carsule and Mottress might just upgrade any outdoor adventure.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'This Is Nuts': TikTok Just Got Closer to Being Banned in the U.S — Here's Why

The TikTok ban could go into effect one day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

How to Master the Art of Delegation — Lessons From Andrew Carnegie's Legacy

Here's what Andrew Carnegie can teach today's entrepreneurs about leadership, teamwork and effective delegation.

By Chris Kille
Marketing

The End-of-the-Year Marketing Checklist That Helped Triple Our Annual Revenue Growth

List your marketing metrics and check them twice if you want bigger returns. Here are seven strategies I used to triple our annual revenue growth.

By Joy Gendusa