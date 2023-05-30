Whether you sell products online or in person, Square wants to help you exceed expectations.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

These days, customers are making purchases everywhere. Ecommerce is booming but a lot of business still happens in person at physical storefronts. People are even making purchases while scrolling through social media.

Whether you're in retail or restaurants or beauty, no matter what industry you're in it's your job as an entrepreneur to reach your customers everywhere they want to shop. The most successful business owners know that to find new customers and maximize revenue, you'll need best-in-class experiences across platforms, the right tools to simplify processes, and smart software to help you stay organized and make sense of customer data.

If this sounds like a lot to corral, well, it can be. The good news is, Square has you covered. From hardware to software, to getting paid faster and managing your team, Square is a one-stop-shop for owners who want to maximize their selling potential and grow their businesses right.

Accept payments with ease.

Whether you own a retail shop on the main street in your town or you're a trainer who is always on-the-go, you encounter customers in person every day. The last thing you want to do is sell a product or render a service without getting paid because your customers don't carry cash.

No matter what type of brick-and-mortar shop you run, Square has an intuitive point-of-sale (POS) system that will get customers paying faster and with ease. The Square Stand to the Square Stand Mount (put your POS literally anywhere) and the Square Register all feature iPad-powered checkout systems that accept swipe and contactless credit card payments.

USB and Bluetooth capabilities on these devices mean you to add a receipt printer, bar code scanner, cash drawer, and more to any Square POS. Or you can opt for Square Terminal, an all-in-one card terminal for payments and printing receipts.

For entrepreneurs who are always on-the-go, Square offers the classic Square Reader—a simple device that connects to your smartphone or tablet and accepts chip cards and contactless payments no matter where you meet your customers. Or, if you don't want to carry extra equipment, you can now accept payments directly from your Android phone with Square's latest Tap to Pay on Android.

A seamless online checkout process.

A slow, difficult-to-use checkout system can result in unhappy customers. Thankfully, the free Square POS app works seamlessly with all their hardware products. Sellers can use the app to accept payments in-store as well as take orders online or over the phone. Square has even built custom POS experiences for retailers and restaurants.

But that's far from all the app can do. Sellers can use it to manage pickup and delivery directly in the POS system. The app also allows businesses to track which items that customers purchase, unique customer preferences, and feedback automatically every time a sale is made. The smarter owners are about what sells and what doesn't, the more profitable they can be.

And with Square Virtual Terminal you can essentially turn your computer into a credit card terminal. This software allows you to do things like charging credit cards from the computer, split transactions, and send customers a secure payment link via text so they can enter their credit card information privately and pay from anywhere.

Simplifying operations.

But running a business needs more than just taking payments. There's marketing, inventory, business reporting; and you may need to schedule appointments, send invoices, manage a team. That's why the Square app includes several products that empower owners to manage all types of operations.

For instance, Square Invoices helps businesses request, track, and manage their invoices, estimates, and payments from one place. Who doesn't like to get paid faster, at any time of day? There's also Square Appointments, which gives your clients the ability to book your services online anytime, from anywhere.

The real kicker is Square Team Management, software that allows owners to schedule, manage, and pay your team—from your point of sale. It doesn't get much easier than this.

