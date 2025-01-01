Alysha Randall
Bio
Alysha Randall is the Founder & CEO of Fast Growth Consulting Ltd where she conducts courses to train new and aspirational FDs and CFOs. Starting at LoveFilm in 2006, she took on the role of director of finance, and she worked for Amazon as they acquired the business. Alysha then moved over to Funding Circle and, after building a finance team, worked on its exit to LSE. Since founding her consultancy she has collaborated with multiple fast-growth businesses, such as Collagerie, GoTrade, Just Move In, Legl, SideQuest VR, Super Payments, and VenueScanner.
Latest
Finance
Top strategies for managing and mitigating finance risks
Start-ups don't necessarily fail because they don't have a good idea. They fail because they run out of cash and they often don't see it coming.