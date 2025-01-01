Amy Billings

Work Experience

Amy is a People Leader and Coach at &Evolve, with over 13 years’ experience helping leaders and teams thrive across multiple sectors. She specialises in translating leadership, coaching, and engagement principles into practical solutions that boost performance, wellbeing, and team cohesion. Amy works with individuals, teams, and organisations at every level, bringing a unique blend of frontline experience and strategic insight. Her areas of expertise include leadership development, coaching, employee engagement, team dynamics, and relational

intelligence. Passionate about lifelong learning and human behaviour, Amy helps people find their fit, grow their potential, and deliver their best work.