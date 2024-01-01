Andrew Zimine

CEO of Exscudo OÜ

Andrew Zimine is CEO and founder of financial ecosystem Exscudo, and the owner and CEO of Clarus, a developer of exchange, security and ERP-systems. He is an expert on blockchain technologies and decentralized cryptographic data transfer networks.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

How to Start a Successful Fintech Company in Europe

Building a successful fintech company is not much different than building any type of successful company, but there are a few points to keep in mind.

More Authors You Might Like