Andy Dent
Andy Dent is a consultant, coach, and director at The Oxford Group. He is passionate about helping leaders and organisations embed habits, mindsets, and conditions that lead to high performance at work. Andy is also the co-author of The Neglected Acts of Leadership, alongside Catrina Hewitson and Caroline Taylor.
The Three Tensions Preventing Trust-Building in Organisations
It is widely accepted that building trust is vital for entrepreneurs who want to inspire, fulfil the potential of their ideas, and create value. Yet trust in bosses and businesses is in decline.