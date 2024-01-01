Anji Ismail

CEO of Varanida

Anji Ismail is the co-founder and CEO of Varanida, a decentralized digital advertising ecosystem that utilizes blockchain technology to benefit users, advertisers and publishers. Ismail also co-founded DOZ.com in 2009, a marketplace for scaling marketing campaigns.

Latest

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Thanks to Blockchain Technology, the Entrepreneurial Spirit in France Has Never Been Stronger

Attitudes around risk and failure are changing, as are government policies.

