Anji Ismail
CEO of Varanida
Anji Ismail is the co-founder and CEO of Varanida, a decentralized digital advertising ecosystem that utilizes blockchain technology to benefit users, advertisers and publishers. Ismail also co-founded DOZ.com in 2009, a marketplace for scaling marketing campaigns.
Thanks to Blockchain Technology, the Entrepreneurial Spirit in France Has Never Been Stronger
Attitudes around risk and failure are changing, as are government policies.