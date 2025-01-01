Archana Mohan
Work Experience
Bio
Archana Mohan is a dynamic, multilingual Chief Operations and Technology Officer within the finance sector, with a passion for unlocking human potential. Growing up in a multicultural environment, Archana witnessed first-hand how strong leadership could build relationships, bridge cultural divides, and foster collaboration. She brings a unique perspective to her work, drawing on her experiences as both a teacher and a leader to drive innovation. Archana is also the author of The Through Line: How understanding who you are empowers how you lead.
Latest
Leadership
Born to lead? Think again
As a child, I savoured stories. During family gatherings, I would sit cross-legged on the floor, eyes wide, absorbing every word as my elders wove tales of resilience.