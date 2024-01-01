Baptiste Debever
Co-Founder and Managing Director of Feedier
Baptiste Debever is the co-founder of Feedier, an online feedback software helping companies collect better feedback with delightful, gamified and engaging surveys. Debever has been a tech entrepreneur since the age of 19; he has knowledge in software development, product and growth marketing.
