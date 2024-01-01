Benjamin Cahen
Founder & CEO at Wisepops
Ben Cahen, a former Amazon staffer, is the founder & CEO at WisePops, a SaaS popup tool helping online companies collect emails and drive sales using targeted on-site messages.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
Why I Skipped My Local Market of France and Launched My Business for the Globe
Here's how I ignored all the business advice I got at the time and built the company to target worldwide customers first.