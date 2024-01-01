Benjamin Yablon

Co-Founder of SALT Lending

Benjamin Yablon is a co-founder of SALT Lending and is the executive vice president and director of global strategy. He is an experienced blockchain strategist with a demonstrated history of working in the financial technology industry. He is a based in London.

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Why London Is Becoming a Global Blockchain Hub

A stable judiciary, friendly regulations, access to capital and years of courting the industry are all advantages

