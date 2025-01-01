Chris Spratling
Bio
Chris Spratling is the author of The Exit Roadmap and founder of Chalkhill Blue, a specialist
advisory firm helping entrepreneurs build and sell successful businesses. With over three
decades of hands-on experience, he has supported hundreds of business owners through
growth, succession, and sale.
