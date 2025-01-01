Edward Lewis
Bio
Edward co-founded and leads CyXcel as CEO, bringing over 20 years of hands-on experience at the intersection of law and cybersecurity. His career began as a lawyer in the UK, where a focus on infrastructure risk and technology disputes sparked his passion for helping businesses navigate the rapidly evolving digital world. Beyond CyXcel, Edward serves as Director of the Cyber Monitoring Centre, a non-profit focused on improving national resilience against the impacts of systemic cyber risk. Recognised by Legal 500 as “brilliant, commercial, and a tough negotiator,” Edward’s influence extends beyond the boardroom as he works to shape a safer, more secure digital future for all.
Latest
Is competition blinding us to bigger opportunities?
It's hard being an entrepreneur. One day you're wearing the marketing hat. The next, you're handling sales, customer service, business administration, and dozens of other roles all at once.