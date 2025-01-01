Euan Cameron

Bio

Euan Cameron, CEO and Founder at UK-based global candidate screening platform Willo

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Hiring freelancers doesn't have to be taxing – but it could cost your business if you don't do it right

I recently read how a seaside town in England is taxing freelancers and digital nomads who use local cafes as makeshift offices in an effort to reclaim the venues from their self-employed clutches

Leadership

Talking about mental health is the last taboo for entrepreneurs – here's why it doesn't have to be

Entrepreneurs can build healthier businesses by prioritizing mental health, self-care, and open conversations

More Authors You Might Like