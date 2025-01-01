Felizitas Lichtenberg

Bio

Felizitas is the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at SumUp. With 15 years of proven experience, Felizitas has expertise in Diversity and Inclusion, ESG and Mental. She previously worked at Vodafone, where she was Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead. Felizitas has an Intercultural background, with Eurasian roots and having lived and studied in Germany, USA, Britain and France.