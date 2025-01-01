Felizitas Lichtenberg
Bio
Felizitas is the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at SumUp. With 15 years of proven experience, Felizitas has expertise in Diversity and Inclusion, ESG and Mental. She previously worked at Vodafone, where she was Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead. Felizitas has an Intercultural background, with Eurasian roots and having lived and studied in Germany, USA, Britain and France.
Building an Inclusive Culture
A look at how to support neurodiverse candidates in the recruitment process