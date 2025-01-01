Gaia van der Esch
Bio
Gaia van der Esch is a celebrated executive, policy expert and author of Leading Our Way: How Women are Re-Defining Leadership, out now. Through her work and leadership, she is driving change across the public and non-profit sectors to help build a more equitable and sustainable world.
Latest
Four Lessons From Leaders Who Challenged the Status Quo and Won
In a powerful reflection on leadership, Gaia van der Esch explores the challenges of breaking the status quo, drawing from her own experiences and the insights of leaders like Christiana Figueres, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Tawakkol Karman, highlighting the resilience, optimism, and vulnerability required to drive meaningful change.