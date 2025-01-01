Ginka Toegel
Professor Ginka Toegel is Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at IMD Business School and author of The Confidence Myth: How Women Leaders Can Break Free from Gendered Perceptions (Palgrave Macmillan)
Latest
Entrepreneurs
Why Women Don't Need Fixing. Workplaces Do
Corporate life has a convenient story it likes to tell. Women are not reaching senior roles because they hold themselves back. They don't speak up enough. They lack confidence. They need to "lean in." It is a tidy explanation. It also happens to be wrong.