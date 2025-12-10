Corporate life has a convenient story it likes to tell. Women are not reaching senior roles because they hold themselves back. They don't speak up enough. They lack confidence. They need to "lean in." It is a tidy explanation. It also happens to be wrong.

If the issue were truly women's confidence or competence, we would not see women outperforming men academically, founding businesses at record rates or thriving in environments where systems are transparent and bias is minimised. The problem is not women's ambition. The problem is the architecture of the modern workplace. For years we have been treating the symptom and ignoring the system.

This is the uncomfortable truth leaders need to confront. Women do not need to be trained out of their personalities to fit an outdated template of leadership. Organisations need to examine the template itself.

The double bind that punishes women for behaviour men get praised for

Take the most familiar workplace paradox. Women are encouraged to speak up, be decisive and own their expertise. Yet the moment they do, they are evaluated by a harsher standard. The same directness that earns a man a reputation for being confident can get a woman labelled aggressive. Social psychologists Alice Eagly and Steven Karau explain this in their research on role congruity. Leadership is still coded as masculine in many people's minds. Traits like assertiveness and decisiveness are judged appropriate on men and slightly suspect on women. When women display them, they violate expectations and encounter what is often called a likeability penalty.

Studies show that women who negotiate assertively are rated as less warm and less hireable even when their achievements are identical to men's. Research on negotiation shows the same pattern: Women who self-advocate strongly trigger social backlash while men using the same words do not. The behaviour has not changed. Only the gender perception has. This is the classic double bind. If a woman softens her style, she risks being perceived as less capable. If she communicates directly, she is criticised for tone rather than evaluated on performance. It is a trap engineered by expectation, not by women's competence.

The confidence gap is a context gap

The myth of the confidence gap has become a staple of corporate training. Yet research evidence does not support it. Meta-analyses show that differences in self-reported confidence are very small and heavily shaped by the environments people work in. When women receive less recognition, are interrupted more often or see fewer role models at senior levels, reporting lower confidence is not a flaw. It is a rational response to a skewed environment. Confidence is not an inherent gender trait. It is influenced by context. If companies want more confident employees, they need to fix the context.

Systems built on outdated defaults

Most workplace structures were designed decades ago with the assumption that the typical employee had a stay-at-home partner managing domestic life. Although society has transformed, many organisational defaults still reflect that old model.

Promotion processes often rely on unspoken norms about what leadership looks like and those norms tend to mirror whoever has historically held power. Visibility often trumps output. Long hours are still rewarded even when technology allows for flexibility. Networking opportunities that are channelled through informal male dominated circles persist because no one rewires them with intention. Even well-meaning leadership programs can reinforce bias. When women are coached to modify their behaviour, the subtext is that women are the problem rather than the system that penalises them.

The cost of clinging to these legacy structures is significant. Companies lose out on the innovation, creativity and sharper decision making that diverse leadership teams reliably generate. Decades of organisational research supports this. Groups with greater cognitive and demographic diversity outperform more homogeneous groups on complex problem solving because they bring a wider range of perspectives and heuristics to the table. In general, diversity results in performance benefits. This is not a social issue operating in the margins. It is an economic one that sits at the centre of competitiveness.

What fixing the workplace looks like

If companies want to unlock the full potential of their talent, they need to stop asking women to contort themselves and start redesigning the system.

Make evaluation criteria specific and visible. Ambiguity leaves room for bias. Clear standards make it easier to assess performance fairly and raise the overall quality of decision making.

Redesign feedback culture. Women tend to receive less actionable feedback and more character focused comments. Structured feedback reduces this disparity and benefits everyone who wants to grow.

Audit language in performance reviews. Words like abrasive, emotional or bossy appear more often in reviews of women. Training managers to describe behaviours and outcomes improves accuracy and fairness.

Treat flexibility as a business norm. When flexibility is offered selectively, it becomes a penalty. When it is standard, teams perform better and attrition drops.

Build sponsorship systems, not just mentorship. Sponsors use their influence to open doors. Research consistently finds that men receive more sponsorship, which creates a compounding effect on advancement. Companies can close that gap by designing sponsorship intentionally rather than relying on organic networks.

The business case for fixing the system

Employees today expect more than diversity statements. They expect organisations to interrogate their own structures. A workplace that continues to "fix" women without fixing the environment is signalling that it is not ready for the future of talent. The companies that get this right will not only retain more women. They will build cultures that attract high performers, encourage innovation and strengthen resilience. The companies that cling to outdated norms will find themselves outpaced.

Women are not lacking ambition, confidence or capability. They are navigating systems designed around someone else's life. The solution is not to reshape women into a narrower mould. It is to redesign the workplace into one that actually reflects the workforce. When workplaces shift from fixing women to fixing themselves, they remove the ceiling not just for women but for everyone who works there. That is the kind of structural change that drives real growth. And growth is what entrepreneurship is all about.